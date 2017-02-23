After a relatively uninspired January and February, we are suddenly seeing some blockbuster films coming to Regal Camana Bay in March. “Logan,” starring Hugh Jackman, could be the last Wolverine installment, but will it be? Then “Kong: Skull Island” brings the big guy to life in 3-D with lots of other giant beasties thrown into the mix.

Disney fans are no doubt foaming at the mouth in anticipation of the live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast” starring Emma Watson as Belle, and hold onto yourselves – Scarlett Johansson is looking fabulous in the trailers for “Ghost in the Shell.”

Looks like March is the month for reacquainting ourselves with the magic of the movie industry.

March 3

“Logan”

In the near future, a weary Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) at a remote outpost on the Mexican border. His attempt to hide from the outside world gets upended when X introduces him to a young mutant named Laura (Dafne Keen). Logan must now protect the girl and battle the dark forces that want to capture her.

“The Shack”

After the abduction and assumed death of Mackenzie Allen Phillip’s youngest daughter, Missy, Mack receives a letter and has the suspicion it’s from God asking him to return to The Shack where Missy may have been murdered. After contemplating it, he leaves his home to go to The Shack for the first time since Missy’s abduction and encounters what will change his life forever.

March 10

“Fist Fight”

On the last day before summer vacation, high school teacher Andy Campbell tries his best to keep it together amid senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that threaten his job. Things go from bad to worse when he crosses Ron Strickland, the school’s toughest and most feared teacher. When Strickland gets fired, he challenges Campbell to a fight after school. As news of the showdown spreads like wildfire, poor Andy desperately seeks any way out of his date with certain doom.

“Kong: Skull Island”

A team of explorers and soldiers travel to an uncharted island in the Pacific, unaware that they are crossing into the domain of monsters, including the mythic Kong.

March 17

“Beauty and the Beast”

Bill Condon (“Dreamgirls”) directs this live-action retelling of the Disney animated classic from 1991. As before, this fairy tale centers on a young woman named Belle (Emma Watson) who is forced to live with the Beast (Dan Stevens) in his enchanted castle. The film co-stars Luke Evans as Gaston, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, and Ian McKellen as Cosgworth.

“Ghost in the Shell”

The Major (Scarlett Johansson) is a special ops, one-of-a-kind, human-cyborg hybrid who leads an elite task force known as Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, she faces an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotics’ advancements in cyber technology.

March 24

“Power Rangers”

Five ordinary teens must become something extraordinary when they learn that the world is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers.

March 31

“The Boss Baby”

A suit-wearing briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his seven-year old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co.