For the 17th year, Cayman HospiceCare is holding its annual Flag Day awareness and fundraising weekend on Friday and Saturday, when more than 250 volunteers will be blanketing the island, easily recognizable in their bright green volunteer T-shirts.

Look for the lime squad “shaking their buckets” to raise much needed funds for the charitable organization.

Money for a cause

Flag Day is arguably one of HospiceCare’s most successful fundraisers, with every dollar going toward providing free specialized palliative and hospice care to anyone in the Cayman Islands living with an end-stage illness.

In support of Flag Day, Cayman HospiceCare is encouraging the public to participate in some way during February by volunteering to shake a bucket for a couple of hours this weekend, or by creating their own fundraising initiative, such as holding a “dress down” day. Of course, simply making a donation will be gratefully accepted as well. The organization is open to all ideas.

Cayman HospiceCare relies almost solely upon donations and it is only with continued support of fundraisers like this that it can continue these services.

This event has become a tradition and the charity needs more volunteers than ever.

The goal set for 2017 is $60,000 in two days, so every penny counts.

Anyone interested in volunteering for a couple of hours over the Flag Day weekend can email [email protected] or call 945-7447.