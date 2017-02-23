Tomeaka McTaggart sailed consistently throughout a series of races and on Sunday finished off with a win, edging out Mike Farrington to become the Cayman Islands J22 National Champion for 2017.

McTaggart won by one point.

Six teams competed for the title over the weekend.

Sailing in the waters of the North Sound, in light breezes, competition on Saturday was limited to just three races. With plenty of close sailing at each of the marks and lead changes both upwind and downwind, it was a day when the results did not reflect how close the fleet was and how little room there was to make errors without losing a position or two in the fleet, organizers said in a press release.

Blue skies and even lighter breezes on Sunday posed a challenge for the race officer, Peta Adams, to set a course. The oscillating breeze kept the race committee and mark boats, manned by Ben Webster and Kelvin Browne, busy both during and between races. Racing resumed where it had left off on Saturday with very close sailing on the start lines, plenty of lead changes and challenging spinnaker work.

Mike Farrington found his form that had been missing on Saturday and started with two wins in the first two races of the day. Mark MacFee showed his potential in Race 4 with a second place and a fourth place overall in the championship. Mark Edmunds sailed well in the slightly stronger breeze on Saturday, organizers said, but struggled with the oscillating breezes on Sunday and finished third overall.

The J22 fleet sails monthly and their next meeting on March 18 is open to adults who would like to experience the J22 firsthand. Contact Mark Edmunds at [email protected] for more details.