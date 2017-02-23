Track and field event set for Saturday

The Cayman Islands Athletic Association hosts its annual Truman Bodden Track and Field event on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Mr. Bodden has been a long standing supporter of the CIAA, the title sponsor of the event and will be present at the meet, organizers said.

Athletes who are seeking a spot on the 2027 Carifta team will be participating, and there will be a preview of the Inter-Primary athletes.

ORDER OF EVENTS (running schedule)

10:00am – Long Jump – U14, U16, U18, U20, Open M & F – FINALS

110MH – Open M – FINALS

Javelin – Open M & F – FINALS

400M – U14, U16, U18, U20, Open M & F – FINALS

800M – Open M & F – FINALS

100M – U10, U12, U14, U16, U18, U20, Open M & F – FINALS

1500M – Open M & F – FINALS

Discus – Open M & F – FINALS

5000M – Open M – FINALS

200M – U10, U12, U14, U16, U18, U20, Open M & F – FINALS