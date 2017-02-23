Track and field event set for Saturday

The Cayman Islands Athletic Association hosts its annual Truman Bodden Track and Field event on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Mr. Bodden has been a long standing supporter of the CIAA, the title sponsor of the event and will be present at the meet, organizers said.
Athletes who are seeking a spot on the 2027 Carifta team will be participating, and there will be a preview of the Inter-Primary athletes.
ORDER OF EVENTS (running schedule)
10:00am – Long Jump – U14, U16, U18, U20, Open M & F – FINALS
110MH – Open M – FINALS
Javelin – Open M & F – FINALS
400M – U14, U16, U18, U20, Open M & F – FINALS
800M – Open M & F – FINALS
100M – U10, U12, U14, U16, U18, U20, Open M & F – FINALS
1500M – Open M & F – FINALS
Discus – Open M & F – FINALS
5000M – Open M – FINALS
200M – U10, U12, U14, U16, U18, U20, Open M & F – FINALS