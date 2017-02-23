The Cayman Islands Tourism Association has donated $2,870.50 to the Rotaract Club of Grand Cayman and Rotaract Blue through its raffle held at last month’s Taste of Cayman festival.

Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, executive director of CITA, said in a press release, “The members of Rotaract Club of Grand Cayman and Rotaract Blue do such amazing work within our community, which is reflective of our own values here at CITA, and we are delighted to be able to give back to this organization.”

Pierre Connolly, president of Rotaract Grand Cayman, said both organizations were happy to have been chosen as the beneficiaries of this year’s raffle and also to have had an opportunity to interact with the community through volunteering to help sell the raffle tickets.

The grand prize of the raffle – a trip for two to the South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami, including round-trip flights on Cayman Airways and hotel accommodation – was won by Renee Prendergast.

“The raffle was loaded with so many wonderful items, from staycations and spa vouchers to gift certificates for some of Cayman’s best restaurants,” Ms. Dixon-Ebanks said. “We are very grateful to all our CITA members who donated these amazing prizes and trust that all winners will be excited with their gifts.”

For a full list of winners, visit www.tasteofcayman.org/raffle.