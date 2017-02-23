Renovations to Owen Roberts International Airport are a quarter finished, the Cayman Islands Airports Authority has reported. The project is expected to triple the airport’s size and allow passage of 2.5 million travelers a year.

The current terminal was built to accommodate 500,000 passengers a year but now processes more than 1 million, CIAA said.

With the first phase of the project complete on mechanical room space and office space, work is under way on phases two and three, expected for completion at the end of the year. Phase two includes expanding the ticketing and administrative areas and adding a geothermal pump house. Phase three will work on immigration and arrivals, baggage claim, the customs hall and employee parking.

The final stages, to be completed by the end of 2018, will include an expanded departure hall with a food court, a new security screening checkpoint, signature arches, and a VIP lounge and restaurant on the second level.