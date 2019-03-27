AS IT HAPPENED: Royal Visit, Day One

***Editor’s Note: Throughout Wednesday and Thursday, this page will be updated regularly with ongoing news coverage of the royal visit to the Cayman Islands by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.***

Government shares thoughts on airport dedication (Wednesday, 5:00 p.m.)

We caught up with Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell and Airports CEO Albert Anderson briefly after the ceremony.

Kirkconnell, who greeted Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall as they stepped out of the Governor’s white jaguar, which ferried them from the plane to the opening ceremony, said he was delighted with how the event had gone.

He said, “I’m extremely happy, this is the people’s airport.”

He said it was great to see so many children get the chance to greet the couple.

“It is a fabulous feeling. I am so impressed with the young people of Cayman. He [Prince Charles] was really engaging, they answered all their questions. It made me very proud. Both he and they had extremely positive feelings about the whole visit.”

Mr. Anderson said he was relieved and happy at how smoothly the event had gone.

“It is an absolute honour to have their Royal Highnesses here at the opening of the airport. It is something that all Caymanians can be proud of,” he said.

Royal couple departs for Government House (Wednesday, 4:30)

Charles and Camilla departed for Government House in the governor’s white jaguar.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla unveil airport plaque (Wednesday, 4:25 p.m.)

During an unveiling ceremony at Owen Roberts International Airport, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla inaugurated the newly renovated facility.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell called it a proud day for Cayman. He called it the “people’s airport”.

Airports CEO Albert Anderson said achieving the renovation without too much passenger disruption was a miracle. He then invited the royal couple to unveil the dedication plaque.

The prince and duchess took time to shake hands and greet children.

Prince Charles greets visitors (Wednesday, 4:00 p.m.)

Prince Charles was greeted by scores of cheering schoolchildren as he entered Owen Roberts International Airport, where the royal couple was expected to participate in an inauguration ceremony of the newly renovated facility.

Royal Air Force jet lands (Wednesday, 3:50 p.m.)

The Royal Air Force Jet arrived from Cuba around 3:45 p.m. with the Royal entourage.

Royal fans line up (Wednesday, 3:25 p.m.)

Ria Scott Blyth, 38, brought her two daughters, Georgia, 3, and Ruby, 1.

“I love the royal family, and there’s not many chances where they can come and see Prince Charles. Georgia loves princesses and she was very excited about meeting a prince.”

Scott Blyth, who lived in Hartfordshire before moving to Cayman five years ago, said of the royal family, she’s only once seen the queen and that was from a distance.

“This is really exciting,” she said. “It’s an amazing memory I can have with my children.”

Bob and Sue Fenton of Colorado Springs, Colorado, weren’t expecting a royal sighting would be part of their two-week Cayman vacation.

“We’ve been to Great Britain a number of times,” Mr. Fenton said.

When he saw news of the visit, “We thought it was a good chance to see one of the royals. Honestly, we wish it was the children because they make so much news and they’re young and fresh. But the man could be king.”

Amy Frimpong, 66, saw Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when she was a caterer at a royal jubilee 40 years ago.

Despite living in London, she hasn’t seen a royal since.

“We all love the royals,” she said as she waited for the arrival of Prince Charles. “I want to have a good glimpse of him.”

She is in Cayman for the first time on a two-week stay.

“This is the highlight of my trip,” she said.

‘I’m hoping to get to talk them’ (Wednesday, 2:50 p.m.)

Royal revellers arrive (Wednesday, 2:45)

Students arrive at airport (2:40 p.m.)

Government officials begin to arrive (Wednesday, 2:25 p.m.)

Guests get in place (Wednesday, 2:15 p.m.)

Members of the public began taking seats in front of Owen Roberts International Airport in anticipation of the arrival of the royal couple.

Last-minute preparations (Wednesday, 12:45 p.m.)

Cayman officials are making the final preparations and putting the finishing touches in place for today’s royal visit. Charles, Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, begin their official two-day visit with an arrival ceremony at Owen Roberts International Airport, where they are due to arrive about 3:45 p.m. The public is asked to be in place to welcome the couple by 2:30 p.m.

Governor Martyn Roper posted this image of the ceremony area at the airport, which features a giant Cayman coat of arms.

One of the first official tasks the royal couple will undertake is to unveil a plaque to mark the opening of the new airport terminal.

Prince Charles to give awards to 3 Caymanians (Wednesday, 12:45 p.m.)



Just a few hours before Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are due to begin their official visit to Grand Cayman, Governor Martyn Roper has announced that Charles will be presenting honours to three Caymanians at Thursday night’s public event at Pedro St. James.

Prince Charles will award Felicia McLean, director of operations and nursing at Jasmine Hospice, and athlete Andrew Smilley with Certificates and Badges of Honour. McLean receives the award for her services to palliative care in Cayman, while Smiley receives his for services to sport.

As previously announced, the prince will also present Deputy Governor Franz Manderson with an MBE at Thursday’s investiture ceremony. Manderson, who is head of the civil service, was named a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his services to the Cayman Islands at the Queen’s Birthday celebrations in June last year.

In a statement, Governor Roper said, “I am delighted to announce these awards today for Felicia and Andrew. They are both very well deserved and demonstrate the major achievements of these dedicated and talented Caymanians. These awards are particularly special as the recipients will receive their medals from HRH The Prince of Wales, during the Investiture at the beautiful Pedro St James tomorrow evening. I hope they have a special and memorable evening and that as many as people as possible can witness this historic moment.”

