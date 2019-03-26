The following is a schedule of public events and parking and transport arrangements for the royal visit of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

WEDNESDAY

Arrival/airport opening

An opening ceremony for the new Owen Roberts International Airport terminal building will take place immediately following the arrival of Their Royal Highnesses. Standing areas for the public will be clearly marked immediately outside the building. The public should be in place by 3 p.m.

Public parking will be available in the empty lot on Cico Avenue near the ORIA terminal. Drivers should enter from North Sound Road in the direction of George Town Yacht Club on Barcadere Drive/David Foster Drive.

Complimentary shuttle service will be available from the public parking area to the ORIA terminal. The ORIA short-term parking lot will be closed from the evening of March 25 to facilitate the event.

THURSDAY

Prince of Wales visits Cayman Brac, Little Cayman

Opening of Recreational Swimming Pool, Cayman Brac: The public should arrive at the Cayman Brac Sport Complex on Coastal Way in Stake Bay by 11 a.m. There will be no parking in the immediate vicinity

Central Caribbean Marine Institute, Little Cayman: To greet the Prince of Wales at CCMI, members of the public must be in place outside the institute, located on North Coast Road, by 12:30 p.m.

Duchess of Cornwall schedule, Grand Cayman

Opening ceremony of Jasmine Villa: A public area will be available outside the villa, behind Coconut Joe’s on West Bay Road. Members of the public should be in place by 10 a.m. No parking will be available in the immediate vicinity.

George Town Primary School: Parents should contact the school to confirm arrangements. No parking will be available in the immediate vicinity.

Pedro St. James reception

Access to the reception at Pedro St. James is available by dedicated shuttle transport only. There will be no parking in the immediate vicinity of the event.

Shuttle buses will run continuously from Savannah from 3:30-5:20 p.m. Remote parking is available at those locations. Members of the public are asked to be in place at Pedro St. James by 5:30 p.m., with no public access allowed after that time until 7:30 p.m. when the event will be over.

Park and ride shuttles will operate from and to Savannah Primary School, Savannah Seventh-day Adventist Church, Savannah United Church, Savannah Church of God and Savannah Post Office.