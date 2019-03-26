Traffic diversions for royal visit

Motorists are advised that traffic diversions will be in place around the airport and other landmarks during the royal visit on Wednesday and Thursday.

There will be diversions for traffic travelling in and around the Owen Roberts International Airport, between 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

All traffic travelling to the airport for pick-up or drop-off of passengers or to attend these events should approach from North Sound Road (vicinity of George Town Yacht Club) or Red Gate Road. Access to the airport will not be permitted from Owen Roberts Drive.

There will be a traffic diversion on Owen Roberts Drive at the intersection with Breezy Way, and traffic travelling toward the airport will be directed onto Breezy Way and can then proceed via Red Gate Road.

There will be a traffic diversion on Red Gate Road at the intersection with Breezy Way and only traffic destined for the airport will be permitted to continue past.

There will be a traffic diversion at the intersection (mini-roundabout) of Owen Roberts Drive and Red Gate Road.

Anyone picking up or dropping off passengers at the airport will be directed north at this checkpoint and then will turn right onto the road behind Andy’s Rent-A-Car and the long-term parking lots, travel around that road and then turn west onto the road between the short and long-term parking lots. This road will serve as the drop off and pick up point for passengers during these times. This road will be a westbound lane only, and vehicles will continue along it to exit the airport.

Traffic exiting the airport via this road will turn left onto Owen Roberts Drive at the intersection of Red Gate Road, then exit via Owen Roberts Drive.

There will be no parking available in the long-term, short-term or employee parking lots during this period.

There will be public parking for the airport opening ceremony event in the lot across from Andy’s Rent-A-Car (off Cico Avenue), north of the long-term parking lot.

Traffic exiting from this lot during these diversions will be directed north along David Foster Drive, toward the George Town Yacht Club, and can exit via North Sound Road.

Traffic travelling along North Sound Road, Dorcy Drive, Red Gate Road, and Seymour Drive, may also experience delays on Wednesday afternoon between 4:30 and 5 p.m. when the royal contingent travels through those areas.

Diversions on Thursday

The public should also expect traffic restrictions in the areas surrounding the events taking place on Thursday as part of the royal visit.

There will be no parking in the immediate vicinity of these events.

There will also be potential delays for traffic travelling in these areas or areas in which the royal contingent is travelling.