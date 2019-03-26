Teams repeat wins at SeaPearch competition

It’s robotic deja vu.

The Cayman teams heading to the 2019 International SeaPerch Challenge in College Park, Maryland, June 1-2, are the same teams that went last year: the John Gray Aqua Lasers and Layman E. Scott’s Brac Bots.

Last Saturday, 24 teams from eight schools across the Cayman Islands gathered at the pool at the Camana Bay Sports Complex, showcasing the remotely operated vehicles they designed, constructed and tested over the last several months.

John Gray High School kept up a four-year streak of producing a championship team. And it was the third year in a row that its middle schoolers Alvan Boxwell, Caleb Feare, Diamond White and Matthew Feare won their division. The Layman E. Scott Brac Bots, Kenny Ryan and Joseph Wagner, repeated their win from last year in the High School division.

The middle school runners-up were the Layman E. Scott Giant Slayers – Raldayne Thomas and Romarco Morrison – with third place going to the St. Ignatius Vindicators – Charles Henderson and Michael Marzouca. Two all-girl teams completed the top three in the high school division. The Layman E. Scott Robo-Unicorns were second, with Tianna Grey and Mikayla Bryan. John Gray’s Team MAJur – Melissa Bachet, Asaiah Thomas and Jada White – was third.

Participation in the Cayman Islands SeaPerch Challenge has quadrupled since its first year, starting with only six teams and now boasting 24. The programme is a hands-on integration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics with applications both inside and outside of the classroom.

Students are required to prepare and submit an engineering journal where they log their activities during their robots’ design and construction. In addition to quick manoeuvring required by the obstacle course, this year teams designed their robots to carry out an underwater rescue mission.