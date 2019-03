The National Roads Authority is warning motorists that the signal control box at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Godfrey Nixon Way has been damaged and is not working.

The NRA has installed temporary stop signs at each approach to the intersection, and the intersection will operate as a three-way stop until further notice, according to a press release.

The NRA advises all road users to travel with caution.

Call 525-1251 or email [email protected] for more information.