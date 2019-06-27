Marathon raises US$9,000 for charities

Participants in last year’s Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon raised more than US$9,000 online for several local charities.

Organisers announced this week that the lion’s share of funds raised went to Jasmine (formerly Cayman HospiceCare), which received almost US$5,500. Cayman Islands Red Cross received almost US$1,500 in online donations thanks to local runner Oddy Grullon who ‘ran for red’, and a little over US$1,000 was raised for ALS Canada by Cayman resident Kristina Wight.

Other organisations for whom money was raised include the Cancer Society, Feed Our Future, Special Needs Foundation and Youth Anti-Crime Trust.

“Increasingly we are seeing more participants looking to run or walk for a purpose beyond their own personal enjoyment or improvement of their health,” said Rhonda Kelly, co-race director for the marathon.

“Committing to run/walk to raise funds for a charity is a great motivator; knowing that someone else’s life can be positively impacted by your efforts gives you another reason to put in the hours of training and sacrifice necessary to get across that finish line.”

Kelly said participants can create a fundraising page when they register online for the full marathon, half-marathon or four-person relay, set their goal, and then send out a link to family, friends and supporters which will allow them to donate from anywhere in the world. This year’s marathon is scheduled for Sunday, 8 Dec.

Patrice Donalds-Morgan, who will be tackling her first full marathon and aims to raise $10,000 for the Estella Scott-Roberts Foundation, has already signed up.

Perhaps best known in the community as a dancer who has represented the Cayman Islands on both local and international stages, Donalds-Morgan, 46, also competed in various track and field events when she was younger (100m, 200m, long jump, triple jump, 400m, 800m and cross-country).

However, in her teen years, she decided to focus on dance once she realised the training for both disciplines was incompatible, evidenced by the number of injuries she was sustaining. Since then, she has participated in some local 5K runs, in the Cayman Islands Half Marathon in 2012 and 2015, and the marathon’s Four-Person Relay in 2016.

“I participated in my second half-marathon and the team event to raise funds for the Estella Scott-Roberts Foundation because of my own experience of being in an abusive relationship. Completing the race and raising funds served the dual purpose of proving that I could do it and helping someone else at the same time. I was a few years into my healing journey and dealing with deep-seated confidence issues so I needed to know that I could accomplish something, anything,” said Donalds-Morgan in a press release.

“Now that I have done 6 miles and 13.1 miles, I need to challenge myself again. Plus, I am in a better place now; I am much stronger, more healed and less fearful of being in the public eye again. For a while, I had difficulty being in large crowds and spent about two years staying away from most social situations. Highlighting my own journey will inspire others at whatever point they are in their healing process,” she said.

With just about 24 weeks to go before race day, she says her training so far has consisted of “amazing highs and soul crushing lows” as she battles pain from previous injuries but she just gives herself the rest and rehabilitation that she needs and gets back out on the road.

She advised, “Start training and fundraising very early and get a team of supporters, encouragers and training partners together. I have the Daylight Warriors team from the 2016 4-person relay as my champions, and new ones who encourage me at every event I participate in. It makes a huge difference when you are in pain and very tempted to just stop, quit, give up,” she stated.

To donate to Patrice Donalds-Morgan’s fundraiser, contact 324-7651 or [email protected] For more information on the Cayman Islands Marathon or to register, visit caymanislandsmarathon.com.