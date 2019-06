Police and the fire services have launched a joint investigation after two cars were found on fire in South Sound Road on Thursday morning.

Just after 5am, the 911 centre was alerted about two vehicles on fire in a parking lot, and that the fire appeared to be spreading to other areas of the property.

Fire officers quickly extinguished the flames and a fire investigator examined the scene.

No one was injured during the incident. Both cars were damaged and a tree was burned.