Three masked intruders, one armed with a gun, broke into a home on the Queens Highway in East End in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police said they received a report of a burglary-in-progress around 5am.

People inside the home had awoken to intruders in the house, going through belongings.

“Up to three men, masked and dressed all in black, were seen inside the residence with one of them carrying what may have been a handgun. The intruders then departed with no one harmed,” police said in a statement.

Police searched the area but no one was found.

The thieves made off with a camera and a quantity of cash.