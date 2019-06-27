Brac Lions install new officers

Cayman Brac Lions recently installed their new officers and board of directors for the upcoming 2019-2020 year.

The installation dinner was held at the Brac Reef Conference Room on Saturday.

Yvette Gayle was named Lion of the Year 2018-2019 for outstanding service. Gayle said she was honoured to have been nominated as the Lion of Year among so many other deserving members.

“We are a team who are committed to serving the Cayman Brac community and beyond,” she said.

Elton Michaels, elected Lion president for a second term, said the Lions Club of Cayman Brac had a stellar year in 2019.

“Cayman Brac is going through big changes and the Lions Club is moving right along with all the great things that are ahead of us for 2020,” said Michaels.

Lois Thompson was elected as second vice president. Jacqueline Clarke was elected membership chairperson; Dione Smith, treasurer; Kevin Roberts, public relations and marketing; Nicholas DaCosta, secretary; Nickeshia Smith, service and fundraising chairperson; and Sharon Watson, director.