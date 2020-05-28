Brac Lions Club treats Faith Hospital staff to lunch

Cayman’s front-line workers play a key role in the fight against COVID-19 and last Friday the Cayman Brac Lions Club showed their appreciation for health workers on the bigger of the two Sister Islands.

The club treated all 69 workers at Faith Hospital to lunch.

From doctors and nurses to administrative and ancillary staff at the hospital’s main facility to those at the flu clinic at the Aston Rutty Centre were treated to lunch prepared by Star Island Restaurant.

Club secretary Nickolas DaCosta said the effort was the club’s way of honouring those who sacrifice daily to protect and help the community.

“Our healthcare workers have constantly put their own health and safety at risk for our community during this COVID-19 pandemic and what better way to ensure their continued strength than providing a balanced meal to them? I am proud of our Lions for stepping up and showing appreciation, now and always,” DaCosta said in a statement from the club.

The lunches were delivered by Lions Club members to each worker, accompanied by personalised thank you cards for every worker from club members.

“Lions are committed to rebuilding communities impacted by pandemics such as this and, even though members may not be able to currently stand on the front line, we understand the power of encouragement in these challenging times and so we stand behind them,” said the club’s marketing and communications chair Kevin Roberts.

Club president Elton Michaels stressed that members remain committed to doing their part to enhance the Cayman Brac community.

“The club hopes to play their part in the rebuilding process in the months and possibly years to come and sees this initiative as a small but significant part of that process,” he said.

The Cayman Brac Lions Club has 24 members and meets every first and third Tuesday of the month, usually at the Cayman Brac Beach Resort at 7:30pm. However, meetings are being done virtually due to the impact of COVID-19.

Recently, both the Lions Club of Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac Lions Club had reason to celebrate as DaCosta was elected 2nd vice-district governor elect of Lions Club District 60B.

He was elected at the International Association of Lions Cubs, District 60B, first-ever online convention last Friday.

The new leaders for 2020-2021 were selected for the district, which comprises clubs within the Caribbean, including Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and other islands in the Eastern Caribbean.