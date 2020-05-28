Court administrators have confirmed that they have resumed issuing cheques for maintenance or child support, which will be delivered through the mail.

The process of mailing cheques rather than having clients collect the funds at the court was put in place because of COVID-19 restrictions, as the courthouse remains closed to the public.

A number of mothers contacted the Cayman Compass saying they had not received maintenance payments.

Court Administrator Suzanne Bothwell told the Compass that since COVID-19 shelter-in-place restrictions were implemented, “the court has put in a number of measures to accept payments and many maintenance clients are both making payments into court and receiving payments”.

She said the court had made provisions for direct transfer and for bank drafts/cheques.

“Direct cash payments were available to RBC until recently, but this has been suspended by the bank due to volumes. We will be taking appointments for unbanked persons only,” she said.

Those who have bank accounts can continue to use the other two options.

She said those receiving funds can sign up for direct transfer through the court funds office using the email [email protected]

Bothwell said those experiencing issues, including non-payments, should email [email protected]

“We will seek to guide them appropriately and to assist them how we can,” she said.