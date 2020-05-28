No new positive cases in latest COVID test samples

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Cayman Islands on Thursday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said in a brief statement issued via email that all 292 COVID-19 tests had returned negative.

This means Cayman’s overall tally for positive cases remains at 140.

So far, 10,466 tests have been carried out in Cayman.

A total of 67 people have recovered from the virus. Only one death has been recorded since the COVID-19 pandemic touched local shores.

Lee added Thursday that no cases have presented for clinical management since the last such COVID-19 case on 27 April.

He also reminded that the Health Services Authority’s polymerase chain reaction (PCR) laboratory will be undergoing a scheduled maintenance day on Friday.

On Wednesday, Premier Alden McLaughlin announced that Cayman’s construction and retail sectors should be fully reopened next week, with certain conditions.

Those conditions are to be determined by Cabinet which was expected to meet on Thursday.

This week, some project sites were reopened and work resumed as screening of construction workers continued.

“Things are going well and the government’s plan about reopening the economy continues on track,” McLaughlin said Wednesday after three new positive cases were announced.

The premier also said the public can expect some further easing of “social restrictions” next week, once approved by Cabinet.

Those changes are expected to be announced at Friday’s COVID-19 briefing.