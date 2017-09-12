Dressed in cozy pajamas and fleecy robes, Cayman Brac students kicked off the new school year with a fun reading party.

The Cayman Brac Lions Club hosted the Back to School Pajama party on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Layman E. Scott Senior High School hall to promote the importance of literacy for students.

The event, now in its ninth year, attracted more than 100 students from the primary schools on Cayman Brac, as well as some of the younger high school students

Members of the Lions Club, assisted by the Cayman Brac Leos, teamed up with community volunteers to read stories to the children and challenged their comprehension skills with careful questioning throughout the stories.

Tammy Hopkins, senior school improvement officer for the Sister Islands, and April Tibbetts, principal of West End Primary School in Cayman Brac, were guest readers.

Ms. Hopkins read Watty Piper’s “The Little Engine That Could.” She said students were engaged in the story and were reminded, just like the little engine, to never give up but keep on trying.

Principal Tibbetts read “Aliens Love Underpants” by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort, and “Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus!” by Mo Willems, which were requested by a student.

In addition to reading stories, the children were entertained with a video story and later participated in a bookmark coloring activity. They kept the bookmarks they colored for use in their own books as they were encouraged to continue reading.

The Lions Club also expressed appreciation to The Shoppe for donating school supplies over the past four years. This year, owner Delroy Bodden distributed the supplies to attendees. Children in attendance also received refreshments at the end of the session, courtesy of the Cayman Brac Lions Club.