Cars set on fire, home threatened in George Town

An arsonist set two vehicles on fire before tossing a bottle of flammable liquid through the window of a George Town home early Tuesday.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and fire crews responded to the car fires on Palm Dale Avenue around 3:30 a.m. The flames were put out quickly, police said, and no one was hurt. Both vehicles, a 2006 Honda Stream and a 2002 Daihatsu Terios, were badly damaged.

Police said the bottle of flammable liquid was tossed into a nearby home but did not ignite.

No arrests were immediately reported.