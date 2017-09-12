The primary school girls will kick-off the 2017 CUC primary school football season on Saturday, Sept. 16, with an opening rally at the Annex field in George Town beginning at 9 a.m.

The boys will kick off their league season on Saturday, Sept. 23, also at the Annex field, and both boys and girls regular seasons will begin on Saturday, Sept. 30, at venues across the island.

This Saturday, Prospect Primary will defend their opening rally title – last year they defeated St. Ignatius Prep 1-0. Cayman Prep took third place after defeating Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘B’ 1-0.

The six schools competing this Saturday are Prospect Primary, Cayman Prep, St. Ignatius Prep, George Town Primary, Cayman International School and Sir John A. Cumber Primary.

“The rally is an exciting, fast-paced one-day tournament with games being a short 10 minutes per half with no offsides,” a press release states. “Games must end with a winner. If games are tied at the end of the 20 minutes, penalties will decide the victor.

The first round is round-robin, with each school playing the other schools once. The second round is the knockout stage: the first-place school plays the fourth-place finisher, and the second-place winner plays the third-place school in the semifinals. The winners of the semifinals play in the final and the losers from the semifinals play for third place.

The Primary Football League Committee encourages fans to come out and support the teams, and thanks all sponsors for their generous support.

For more information, contact Neil Murray at 914-1110 or 925-8793, or email [email protected]