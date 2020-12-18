Cayman Prep came close to making it a clean sweep of Cayman’s three primary school football divisions over the weekend, winning two of the three league titles in the CUC Primary Football League.

In the Under-11 league, two-time defending champion Cayman Prep 11A claimed its third league title in a row by beating Cayman International School 2-0 thanks to Oscar Gladstone-Brady’s brace. Gladstone-Brady’s final performance earned him The Justin Henry Most Valuable Player Award.

In the all-Prep Girls Primary Football League final, Cayman Prep Blue defeated their Cayman Prep Red counterparts 4-0 to claim the championship.

It was CIS who broke the trend in the Under-9 league. There, CIS came from behind to top Cayman Prep 9A, 2-1. Harry Heinicke opened the scoring for Cayman Prep 9A but Luke Kerr equalised for CIS just before half-time and Ben Lyne secured the win late in the second half.

While his team lost, Prep defender Kupakwashe ‘KP’ Mutomba was awarded The Gerome Graham Most Valuable Player Award.

Savannah Primary grabbed third-place in the Under 9 Champions Cup following a narrow 2-1 penalty shootout win over St. Ignatius Catholic. Both schools could not find the net in regulation or extra time and had to rely on penalties to settle the contest.

Other GPFL results

Cayman International School finished second in the GPFL after beating Triple C 4-0 and St. Ignatius Catholic secured third place in the league with a 4-0 victory over Prospect Primary.

U-9 Consolation Cup



George Town Primary claimed the Under-9 league Consolation Cup thanks to a 1-0 win over Theoline L. McCoy Primary.

U-11 Consolation Cup

Savannah Primary’s U-11s secured their school’s second cup of the day with a 2-1 win over Truth For Youth in the Under 11 Consolation Cup final. Thomas Wood and Ibra Joven scored for Savannah Primary while John-Mark Thomas pulled one back for Truth For Youth late in the game to create a few tense moments for the eventual champions.