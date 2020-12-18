1 traveller tests positive for COVID

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee confirmed one person tested positive for COVID-19 out of 417 test results reported Friday, according to Government Information Services.

The person is an asymptomatic traveller who returned a positive test result following routine screening. The person will remain in isolation until they are considered recovered, according to GIS.

The number of people who have tested positive in the Cayman Islands since the start of the pandemic sits at 311. Of those, 282 have recovered and two people have died from complications related to the virus.

There have been 57,847 tests administered, according to GIS.

There are 27 active cases in the Cayman Islands as of 18 Dec., 22 of whom are asymptomatic.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the Medical Officer of Health, is 1,426.