Two drivers were taken to the Cayman Islands hospital Friday night following a two-vehicle collision on Batabano Road.

Officers on the scene Friday night, around 8:30pm, said the drivers from both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police had blocked off the area from Willie Farrington Drive to the crash site and were diverting traffic to Mount Pleasant Road.

The roadway was reopened after the vehicles were removed.

In a statement to the Cayman Compass Saturday afternoon, an RCIPS spokesperson said officers had responded to the collision on Batabano Road in the vicinity of the intersection of Esterley Tibbetts Highway shortly before 8pm.

The collision involved a Blue Dodge Ram and White Toyota Alphard.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the driver of the Dodge and three occupants of the Toyota were transported to Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigations are continuing.