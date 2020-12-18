Lying in state of John Jefferson Sr.

The body of John Jefferson Sr. lay in state at the Parliament Building Friday morning, as his family and government and community members paid tribute to the late stateman who passed away on 12 December.

Jefferson served in the Legislative Assembly as a representative of West Bay for two terms, from 1968 until 1976.



Following his political career, Jefferson, known to many as ‘Chef John’, ran one of Cayman’s most popular barbecue businesses.

Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush, speaking on the steps of the building as the hearse pulled up, said, “It is with great sadness that we welcome the body of our decreased colleague, a distinguished past member of this honourable house, Brother John, as he was affectionately called by all of us.”

A Royal Cayman Islands Police Service guard of honour escorted the coffin into the Parliament Building, where family, friends, former colleagues, government officials and members of the public paid their respects during the two-hour ceremony.

His funeral will be held at the Wesleyan Holiness Church in West Bay at 2pm, Saturday, 19 December.