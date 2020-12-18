Another quarantine breach file sent to DPP

Police have sent another file on a suspected quarantine breach to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine if the case should go to court.

A Travel Cayman spokesperson confirmed to the Cayman Compass on Thursday that the case is one of three quarantine-in-residence breaches that were being investigated. A fourth case, involving a suspected breach from a government facility, is also under investigation.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson told legislators last week that a total of six cases of breach of quarantine had been reported. Two of those have already been prosecuted, and the remaining four were under investigation, he said.

Last month, a couple from Canada, Pascal Terjanian, 52, and Cristina Gurunian, 34, pleaded guilty to breaching quarantine and were each fined $1,000 for tampering with their geo-fencing wrist monitors and leaving their residence. Shortly after the court ruling, they left the island. Government ordered that they not be allowed to return while COVID restrictions are in place.

And last week, US citizen Skylar Mack, 18, and her 24-year-old Caymanian boyfriend Vanjae Ramgeet, were ordered to pay $2,600 in costs and given 40 hours of community service, after Mack left quarantine two days into her 14-day isolation period to attend a jet-ski race Ramgeet was competing in. Following an appeal by the DPP on the basis that those sentences were unduly lenient, a judge earlier this week jailed the couple for four months. The sentence has garnered international media attention. An appeal of that revised sentence is expected to go before the Court of Appeal next week.