Potential voters have been given an extra two weeks to register to vote in the May 2021 election.

Governor Martyn Roper has approved the extension of the voter registration deadline to Wednesday, 20 Jan. The original deadline was 4 Jan.

This deadline is the last opportunity for eligible members of the public to register to vote before the 26 May 2021 general election.

“For some, 2021 will be their first opportunity to have their say in Cayman’s democracy, including many who turned 18 after 2017. By extending the deadline, we hope to encourage more Caymanians to come forward to register and exercise their right to vote in the next General Election,” Roper said in a press release announcing the extended deadline.

Elections Office staff will be visiting local supermarket locations this weekend, where electors can register or change their details. On Saturday, 19 Dec., they will be at Foster’s Countryside from 10am to 4pm, and at Foster’s Camana Bay from 10am to 2pm.

The Elections Office will also be open on Saturday, 19 Dec., for registration and voter ID collections, and will be open late on Wednesdays, until 7pm.

Those who want to register to vote can contact their registering officer, visit www.elections.ky, call 949-8047 or visit the Elections Office at Bay Town Office Suites, George Town.