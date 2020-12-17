Cayman prepares to say farewell to ‘Chef John’

Family, friends, government officials and members of the public will pay their final respects to ‘Chef John’ Jefferson on Friday and Saturday as part of his official funeral arrangements.

Jefferson, who passed away on Saturday, 12 Dec., served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for two terms.

Among the official observances organised for the late politician, who was also known as ‘Brother John’, will be a public lying-in-state at the House of Parliament from 9-11am on Friday, 18 Dec. The lying-in-state proceedings will be shown live on CIGTV’s YouTube and cable channels.

This will be followed by a motorcade, organised by the Jefferson family, through West Bay, the district he served as a legislator from 1968 to 1976.

According to a press release issued by the Government Information Services, the hearse carrying Jefferson, followed by vehicles carrying Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush, district representatives and family members, will undertake a final drive-through the district, and people living along the routes are encouraged to stand in their driveways or yards to wave.

There will then be a public viewing at the Wesleyan Holiness Church in Windsor Park, George Town, where he had previously ministered to community residents.

His official funeral service will take place at 2pm on Saturday, 19 Dec., at Wesleyan Holiness Church in North West Point Road in West Bay, with the interment to follow at the West Bay Cemetery on West Bay Road. The church service also will air live on CIG TV’s YouTube channel.

“Even after he left the legislature, Bro. John was widely respected across the public sector and wider community, for his rich and varied contributions to local life,” Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose said in a statement. “The official funeral will pay tribute to a beloved cultural icon, while allowing the community and nation to offer deepest condolences to his family.”

Members of the public are also invited to pay their respects by signing official books of condolence in the Government Administration Building Lobby and at the House of Parliament.

Cayman Islands flags at the Government Administration Building and other Government buildings were flown at half-mast on Monday, and will fly at half-mast again on Friday, 18 Dec. the day before his funeral.