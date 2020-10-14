FOOTBALL: CIS opens season with sweep

Cayman International School earned wins in all three of its matches Saturday in the opening round of the CUC Primary Football League.

The league was originally scheduled to start last weekend but was washed out due to Hurricane Delta.

Group B schools did not participate over the weekend, the league said in a press release, but Group A schools and Girls Primary Football League schools did compete.

CIS earned wins in the GPFL as well as the under-9 and under-11 levels. All three wins came by way of the respect rule and each finished with an official score of 4-0.

In under-11 play, Sir John A. Cumber’s Zephon Orrett-Ebanks and Savannah’s Christian Bonner each scored a pair of goals as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

In girls league play, Jada Dixon-Lam’s hat trick led Theoline L. McCoy Primary to a 4-0 win over Sir John A. Cumber Primary.

League play resumes 17 Oct.

Group A Under-9 results

Sir John A. Cumber Primary 0-1 Savannah Primary

George Town Primary 0-3 St. Ignatius Catholic

Cayman International School 4-0 Cayman Prep 9B

Group A Under-11 results

Sir John A. Cumber Primary 2-2 Savannah Primary

George Town Primary 3-2 St. Ignatius Catholic

Cayman International School 4-0 Cayman Prep 11B

Girls Primary Football League results

Theoline L. McCoy Primary 4-0 Sir John A. Cumber Primary

George Town Primary 0-4 St. Ignatius

Cayman International School 4-0 Cayman Prep Red