FOOTBALL: CIS opens season with sweep

Cayman International School earned wins in all three of its matches Saturday in the opening round of the CUC Primary Football League.
The league was originally scheduled to start last weekend but was washed out due to Hurricane Delta.
Group B schools did not participate over the weekend, the league said in a press release, but Group A schools and Girls Primary Football League schools did compete.
CIS earned wins in the GPFL as well as the under-9 and under-11 levels. All three wins came by way of the respect rule and each finished with an official score of 4-0.
In under-11 play, Sir John A. Cumber’s Zephon Orrett-Ebanks and Savannah’s Christian Bonner each scored a pair of goals as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.
In girls league play, Jada Dixon-Lam’s hat trick led Theoline L. McCoy Primary to a 4-0 win over Sir John A. Cumber Primary.
League play resumes 17 Oct.
Group A Under-9 results
Sir John A. Cumber Primary 0-1 Savannah Primary
George Town Primary 0-3 St. Ignatius Catholic
Cayman International School 4-0 Cayman Prep 9B
Group A Under-11 results
Sir John A. Cumber Primary 2-2 Savannah Primary
George Town Primary 3-2 St. Ignatius Catholic
Cayman International School 4-0 Cayman Prep 11B
Girls Primary Football League results
Theoline L. McCoy Primary 4-0 Sir John A. Cumber Primary
George Town Primary 0-4 St. Ignatius
Cayman International School 4-0 Cayman Prep Red
