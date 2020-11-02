FOOTBALL: Prep Red gets first win in GPFL

Gabi Bowerman and Stephanie Teasdale scored one goal each to lead Cayman Prep Red to its first win of the season as the CUC Girls Primary Football League resumed play over the weekend.
Cayman Prep Red beat George Town Primary, 2-1.
In Group B of CUC Primary Football League play, defending under-11 league champion Cayman Prep beat Triple C 4-0 thanks to goals from Oscar Gladstone-Brady, Michael Godfrey and Levi Jack, plus an unfortunate own goal. Nathaniel Lindsay and Luke Ivey scored in the under-9 matchup where Prep beat Triple C, 2-0.
U11
Group A
Cayman International School 4-0 Savannah Primary
Sir John A. Cumber Primary 4-0 Truth For Youth
George Town Primary 0-1 Cayman Prep 11B
Group B
Cayman Prep 4-0 Triple C
Theoline L. McCoy Primary 1-3 South Sound Schools
Red Bay Primary 2-2 NorthEast Schools (played 22 Oct.)
Red Bay Primary 1-2 Theoline L. McCoy Primary (played 29 Oct.)
Cayman Prep 11A 4-0 Prospect Primary (played 30 Oct.)
U9
Cayman International School 4-0 Savannah Primary
Sir John A. Cumber Primary 4-0 Truth For Youth
George Town Primary 2-0 Cayman Prep 9B
Prospect Primary 1-0 NorthEast Schools
Group B
Cayman Prep 9A 2-0 Triple C
Theoline L. McCoy Primary 2-1 South Sound Schools
Red Bay Primary 3-1 Theoline L. McCoy Primary (played 24 Oct.)
Girls Primary Football League
Cayman Prep Red 2-1 George Town Primary
