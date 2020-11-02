FOOTBALL: Prep Red gets first win in GPFL

Gabi Bowerman and Stephanie Teasdale scored one goal each to lead Cayman Prep Red to its first win of the season as the CUC Girls Primary Football League resumed play over the weekend.

Cayman Prep Red beat George Town Primary, 2-1.

In Group B of CUC Primary Football League play, defending under-11 league champion Cayman Prep beat Triple C 4-0 thanks to goals from Oscar Gladstone-Brady, Michael Godfrey and Levi Jack, plus an unfortunate own goal. Nathaniel Lindsay and Luke Ivey scored in the under-9 matchup where Prep beat Triple C, 2-0.

U11

Group A

Cayman International School 4-0 Savannah Primary

Sir John A. Cumber Primary 4-0 Truth For Youth

George Town Primary 0-1 Cayman Prep 11B



Group B

Cayman Prep 4-0 Triple C

Theoline L. McCoy Primary 1-3 South Sound Schools

Red Bay Primary 2-2 NorthEast Schools (played 22 Oct.)

Red Bay Primary 1-2 Theoline L. McCoy Primary (played 29 Oct.)

Cayman Prep 11A 4-0 Prospect Primary (played 30 Oct.)

U9

Cayman International School 4-0 Savannah Primary

Sir John A. Cumber Primary 4-0 Truth For Youth

George Town Primary 2-0 Cayman Prep 9B

Prospect Primary 1-0 NorthEast Schools

Group B

Cayman Prep 9A 2-0 Triple C

Theoline L. McCoy Primary 2-1 South Sound Schools

Red Bay Primary 3-1 Theoline L. McCoy Primary (played 24 Oct.)



Girls Primary Football League

Cayman Prep Red 2-1 George Town Primary