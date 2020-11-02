A legal battle between Doctors Express Urgent Care Ltd., and the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control is expected to begin in the Grand Court tomorrow (3 Nov.).

The civil lawsuit, which was filed in June of this year, stems from a 2019 CBC raid of Doctors Express’ medical offices.

During the raid, CBC officers seized an undisclosed quantity of cannabis oils and vapes, which have since been returned and are being prescribed and sold at Doctors Express.

At the time of the raid, the cannabinoid products were legally imported by staff at Doctors Express, who are licensed practitioners under the Health Practice Law (2017 Revision). The raid occurred two days after Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee expressed concerns surrounding the use and safety of vaporised cannabinoids.

The legal proceedings will be heard in open court.