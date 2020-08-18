Doctors Express resumes sale of vaporised cannabis products

The shelves of Doctors Express medical clinic have been restocked with pharmaceutical-grade vaporisable medical cannabis almost a year after such products were seized in a raid on the premises by Customs and Border Control officers.

In an email released to its clients on Sunday, Doctors Express said Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee had issued a new memo, lifting the restrictions of the sale and consumption of the marijuana-derived vaporised products. The statement also confirmed that Doctors Express was once again offering medical vaporised cannabis to people with prescriptions.

“On 4 August, the Chief Medical Officer of the Cayman Islands rescinded his earlier memo, thereby lifting any purported prohibition on the prescribing and dispensing of medical cannabis in the Cayman Islands,” read the email.

The statement continued, “Effective immediately, patients in the Cayman Islands may once again benefit from vaporising medical cannabis, which is shown to have ten times the bioavailability of ingestible medical cannabis oils.”

Lee had issued a memo in September last year, saying, “I request that all healthcare practitioners cease and desist from the issuance, processing, dispensing or selling of any cannabinoid which will be used by vaporisation until further notice.”

A couple of days after that memo was issued, Customs and Border Control officers raided the Doctors Express office in Godfrey Nixon Way in George Town and took an undisclosed quantity of cannabis oils and vapes.

Doctors Express has since filed a lawsuit against the CBC.

In response to a request for comment, Samuel Banks of Doctors Express told the Cayman Compass that in light of the civil litigation, the only comment that could be provided was that the medical office was once again offering the pharmaceutical-grade vaporisable medical cannabis products to people with prescriptions.

The Compass also reached out to the chief medical officer, but no reply was received by publication time.