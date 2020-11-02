Police records office reopens after arson, processing delays continue

After closing due to a fire last week, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s Business Centre is once again accepting applications for police clearance certificates, but the police warn the processing time is expected to be 14 business days.

The fire is being investigated as a suspected arson.

Applications for the certificates can be submitted online at www.eservices.gov.ky, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a press release Monday. All other applications can be submitted via the RCIPS website. Completed documents can also be returned to applicants via email or registered mail.

“Due to the current operational changes, the public is also advised that there may be a longer turnaround time than usual for these documents,” the RCIPS said, advising that the “standard processing time is now fourteen (14) business days”.

For more information, call the Criminal Records Office at 945-4924 or email [email protected]. The RCIPS Business Centre offices will remain closed to the public, and all applications will be processed through the online portal.