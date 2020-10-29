Suspected arson halts issuance of police clearance certs

A suspected arson on Monday at the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Business Centre in Walkers Road has led to the suspension of the processing of police clearance certificates for work-permit renewals.

Police said in a statement on Thursday that they were treating the fire as “a criminal act of arson”.

Officers responded to a report of a fire at the office in Windjammer Plaza around 8:40am Monday. The fire was extinguished by the Fire Service. No one was injured in the fire, police said.

Police said the fire resulted in extensive smoke and water damage to the premises. As a result, the Police Business Centre, which houses the Criminal Records Office and Professional Standards Unit, is currently closed to the public.

In a press release, Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman said it was suspending the submissions for police clearance certificates with immediate effect. This is expected to continue until 12 Nov.

WORC said a fire at the RCIPS Business Centre at Windjammer Plaza had “severely impacted” operations, including the ability to process applications for the certificates.

“The temporary suspensions aim is to help mitigate a mounting backlog of PCC applications while disaster recovery and restorations efforts continue,” the release stated.

The Compass has reached out to WORC to ask what measures will be put in place in cases where the deadline for submission of a work-permit renewal application requiring a police clearance certificate falls before 12 Nov. Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930.