From the groceries in your supermarket cart to clothing, housing and education – prices are on to rise in Cayman.

Food and non-alcoholic drink prices have increased by 6% compared to a year ago, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index report.

Where have you most noticed an increase in price as compared to a year ago? Food and non-alcoholic drink (groceries) Clothing and footwear Housing and utilities Health (Pharmaceuticals, medical products, dental services) Communication (Telephone) Education Other

