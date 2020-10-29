Crash knocks out power in Brac

One man was hospitalised with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a single-car crash early Thursday morning in Cayman Brac, according to a police press release.

The vehicle involved hit a light pole around 12:15am near Tibbetts Turn and Watering Place. The accident resulted in damage to electrical lines that knocked out power to the island for about three hours.

The injured man was taken to Faith Hospital for treatment, where he remains in stable condition.