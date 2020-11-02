CPA gives green light for new gas station in West Bay

The Central Planning Authority has granted permission for the construction of a Rubis gas station off Batabano Road in West Bay.

The application was for a $200,000 facility comprising a shop, canopy, drive-through restaurant, generator, sign and an underground LPG storage tank.

On 5 Dec. 2019, the Legislative Assembly approved an application from Rubis to have the proposed development site rezoned from neighbourhood commercial to medium density residential. The CPA approved Rubis’ application on 28 Oct.

Several people objected to the application, expressing fears over possible declines in property values and quality of life, should the gas station be built.

“I want to voice my strong opposition to building a gas station on this lot,” wrote one objector. “This lot is adjacent to [a lot] owned by my family. My home is also close to this area. This is a residential area and a gas station would decrease the value of my home and property as well as the property values of the other residents in that area.”

Another objector to the project cited concerns over “whether there is a genuine need for another gas station when there are numerous gas stations all over this island, which, after-all is only some 21 miles long”.