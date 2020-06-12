Doctors Express sues CBC over vaporised cannabis raid

Doctors Express Urgent Care Ltd. has filed a civil lawsuit against Customs and Border Control in relation to a 2019 raid at the medical offices.

During the raid, CBC officers seized a quantity of cannabis oils and vapes. At the time of the raid, the cannabinoid products were legally imported by staff at Doctors Express who are all licensed practitioners under the Health Practice Law 2017 revision.

The raid occurred two days* after Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee expressed concerns surrounding the use and safety of vaporised cannabinoids.

A study by the US Department of Food and Drug Administration (see point 3) has since approved the use of three cannabis-derived drug products, which are only available with a prescription from a licensed healthcare provider. However, it is not clear if the products seized by CBC were on the US FDA’s approved list.

The Cayman Islands Civil Registry at the court confirmed that the lawsuit was filed by Doctors Express, which names CBC as the respondent. However, the Cayman Compass was denied access to the file as per a court order.

The Compass reached out to Doctors Express, which declined to comment at this time.

However, in an email that was sent out to its patients, the clinic said, “With your help, we are forcing the Government to hear your voice in the fight to restore vaporisable medical cannabis as a treatment option for our patients.”

The statement goes on to say, “This case is scheduled to be heard before the end of summer. We will endeavor to keep you as informed as we are legally permitted.”

[*] EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to correctly reflect the time between the date of the raid and the issuance of a cease notice by the CMO.