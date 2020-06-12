Gov’t relaunching Ready2Work to retrain Caymanians

More than 2,700 Caymanians have applied for goverment assistance after losing jobs in tourism sector

The government is relaunching its ‘Ready2Work’ programme in an effort to prepare and train Caymanians who have lost jobs in the tourism sector to work in different industries.

The programme will include paid internships by employers in the private sector or the government, when required, and will include support for workers, such as childcare, counselling and coaching, Premier Alden McLaughlin said as he announced the plan at Friday’s press briefing.

Ready2Work, which was set up in 2016, was a public-private partnership in which government paid a newly-hired Caymanian employee’s salary for a set period of time – up to six months.

The premier said the relaunched programme would help workers “retool and repurpose” and would provide industry-specific training.

Earlier this week, McLaughlin stated that more than 2,700 Caymanians who had lost their tourism-related jobs had applied to the government for assistance. On Friday, the premier described the tourism industry as “barely alive”.

He said job seekers in the Ready2Work programme would receive one-on-one training, a stipend, support services such as childcare, and a “structured pathway to employment”.

Employers, under the programme, would receive a subsidy for up to six months and access to potential candidates with relevant skillsets and training, and an opportunity to fill vacancies with Caymanian staff, he said. The employers would also be given human resources support to deal with any performance issues or other barriers to successful employment.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 925-7230.