Defending Under-9 and Under-11 league champions Cayman Prep continued the march to defend their titles by winning their respective quarterfinal games 28 Nov. in the CUC Primary Football League playoffs.

Cayman Prep 11A is set to play Red Bay Primary Saturday at The Annex while Cayman International School will take on South Sound Schools with spots in the league final on the line.

In the Under-9 league semifinals, Cayman Prep 9A will play St. Ignatius Catholic and CIS is slated to take on Savannah Primary.

Cayman Prep 11A secured a semifinals berth with a 4-0 win over St. Ignatius Catholic in the quarterfinal round.

In other U-11 league quarterfinal play, CIS took a 5-1 victory over NorthEast Schools, Red Bay Primary held on to beat Sir John A. Cumber Primary 1-0 and South Sound Schools topped Cayman Prep 11B, 2-0.

In the U-9 quarterfinals, Cayman Prep 9A defeated Sir John A. Cumber Primary 3-0 while St. Ignatius Catholic beat Red Bay Primary 4-1. In the other quarterfinal games played, Cayman International School defeated Prospect Primary 4-0 and Savannah Primary slipped by Triple C 3-2 on penalties after both schools could not find the back of the net during regulation time.

In the Under-11 league consolation tournament, George Town Primary overcame Theoline L. McCoy Primary 4-2 to secure a spot in Saturday’s semifinals while Truth For Youth will join their George Town neighbours as it outlasted Triple C 2-1 in a penalty shootout.

George Town Primary will face Savannah Primary and Truth For Youth is set to take on Prospect Primary in the semifinals. Savannah Primary and Prospect Primary received byes to the semifinal round due to their regular season positions in the final Group A and Group B regular season standings.

In the lone Under 9 Consolation Cup quarterfinal played on Saturday, South Sound Schools advanced to the semifinals with a 4-0 win over Truth For Youth.

South Sound Schools will face George Town Primary and Cayman Prep 9B will play Theoline L. McCoy Primary in the semifinals Saturday.

George Town Primary, Cayman Prep 9B and Theoline L. McCoy Primary received byes to the semifinal round due to their regular season positions in the final Group A and Group B regular season standings.

Girls Primary Football League

Cayman Prep Blue kept its title hopes alive with two games left in the regular season after a 4-0 victory over Sir John A. Cumber Primary. St. Ignatius Catholic’s title hopes took a blow after it lost 1-3 to an ‘explosive’ Theoline L. McCoy Primary outfit.

In other games, George Town Primary and Triple C drew 1-1, as did Savannah Primary and Prospect.