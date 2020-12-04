Cayman’s government schools will remain closed for two weeks longer than planned as the holiday break has been extended, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has announced.

Government school students and educators will now return to the classroom on 18 Jan. Schools were originally expected to reopen on 4 Jan.

“Having realised the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the physical, mental and emotional wellness of our educators, many of whom have not been able to reconnect with their families since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the impact of the requirement to isolate for two weeks upon their return to the Cayman Islands on their ability to travel, the Ministry has extended the Christmas holiday period by two weeks to allow staff from government schools to spend some well-needed time with their families locally and overseas,” O’Connor-Connolly is quoted as saying in a press release from the Education Ministry.

Do you agree with government's decision to extend the Christmas holiday break by two weeks? Yes No Undecided



Approximately 180 teachers – or 22% of the staff cohort in government schools – initially indicated their desire to travel during the Christmas break, the Ministry statement said.

In response to the term change, Deputy Governor and Head of the Civil Service Franz Manderson has said flexible work hours will be made available for government employees whose children attend public schools and may need to make alternate child care arrangements due to the change.

“Civil servants who are affected by school closures are requested to refer to CIG’s existing policies on Remote Working and Flexible Work Hours when requesting consideration by their managers,” he said, in the statement.

The new date only applies to government schools and private schools will make their own decisions on when to restart the term.

The change also means the last day of school will be pushed back to 9 July. The school year was originally meant to end on 30 June.

O’Connor-Connolly first announced the change during the Grand Cayman Teachers’ Appreciation event.

“The Department of Education Services has also recognised the implications that this adjustment may have on the instructional time and has implemented appropriate measures to ensure that our students will receive 185 teaching days as outlined in the Education Law 2016,” said Senior School Improvement Officer (SSIO) Ian O’Connor, in his capacity as deputy DES Director earlier this week.

DES and MEYSAL has also noted that three storm days also needed to be recouped during the 2020-2021 academic year due to the passing of Hurricanes Delta and Eta.

Adjustments to dates during the 2020-2021 academic year

Original Dates Revised Dates Start of Term 2 on January 4th 2021. Start of Term 2 on January 18th 2021. Half-term holiday from February 15th – 19th 2021, with Ash Wednesday (February 17th 2021) as a Public Holiday. February 15th, 16th, 18th and 19th 2021 set as school days, with Ash Wednesday (February 17th 2021) as a Public Holiday. Professional Development Day on March 26th 2021. March 26th 2021 set as a school day. Easter Break from April 2nd – 9th 2021, with Good Friday (April 2nd 2021) and Easter Monday (April 5th 2021) as Public Holidays. April 8th and 9th 2021 set as school days, with Good Friday (April 2nd 2021) and Easter Monday (April 5th 2021) as Public Holidays, and April 6th and 7th 2021 remaining as part of the Easter Break. School year ends June 30th 2021. School year ends July 9th 2021; July 5th 2021 is a Public Holiday. Important Notes for the 2021-2022 School Calendar · New staff, Principals and Deputy Principals return to work the week of August 16th 2021. · All other staff return to work the week of August 23rd 2021. · Students return to school the week of August 30th 2021. Exact dates will be provided with the release of the 2021-2022 School Calendar.