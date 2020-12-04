Work on water system planned

Traffic will be disrupted on Sunday, 6 Dec., as Water Authority crews carry out scheduled works in George Town.

The Water Authority advised that a crew will conduct works along North Sound Road, in the vicinity of Tortuga Rum Company, from midnight until 8am on Sunday, during which one lane will be closed.

Another crew will conduct works along Crewe Road from 4am to 10am, the Water Authority said. During that time, access to Crewe Road will be restricted to local access only, from the junction of Agnes Way, near Jose’s Esso, and the junction of Linford Pierson Highway, near Kings Sports Centre.

Traffic signs will be in place to direct the flow of traffic, and motorists are asked to drive with caution in these areas.