More than 1,300 now in isolation

More than 1,300 people are now in government isolation as inbound travellers continue to quarantine for more than two weeks in line with government’s COVID-19 suppression measures.

There are 1,317 people in isolation either at a government facility in their their homes as of Friday, 4 Dec., according to Government Information Services.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee confirmed one new positive COVID-19 test result was returned among a batch of 442 results reported Friday, according to GIS.

The person who tested positive is an asymptomatic traveller who returned a positive test result following routine screening. They will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

That brings the total number of positive cases reported in the Cayman Islands to 289. Of those, 29 are active cases, 258 people have fully recovered and two people have died.

Of the 29 active cases, four people are symptomatic but none have been admitted to the hospital.