FOOTBALL: Scholars extends league lead with win over Latinos

Elite remains in first place in women's league.

Scholars shut out second-place Latinos 3-0 in week nine to extend its lead atop the Cayman Islands Football Association standings.

Scholars improved to 9-0-0 with the victory and remains the only team with a perfect record in league play.

Ayon Allen, Rodrick Pearson and Jonah Ebanks each scored for Scholars. The Latinos loss allowed Bodden Town to take over second place in the standings.

Bodden Town, the defending league champions, beat Roma 4-3 in week nine and now hold a one-point lead over Latinos.

Women’s League

Liana Williams scored three times and Jetena Bodden twice to lead Roma to a 9-0 win over Latinos in week nine of CIFA Women’s Premier League play.

Elite remains the league’s only team with a perfect record at 6-0-0.

First Division

Four different players scored on the day as Scholars B shut out Cayman Brac 4-0 in week nine of the Cayman Islands Football Association First Division.

Scholars remains in first place in the league standings with 20 points, three clear of Alliance.