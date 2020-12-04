Cayman Marathon seeks to inspire

Runners are gearing up for the Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon, half-marathon and four-person relay, scheduled to kick off on the George Town waterfront on Sunday at 4:30am.

What you need to know • 2020 Marathon Map

• Registration is now closed

• Packet pick up and late registration Saturday (5 Dec.), 9am-3pm at the Westin

• Marathon / relays begin at 4:30am Sunday (6 Dec.)

• Half-marathoners bib number 201-550 begin at 4:30am

• Half-marathoners bib number 551-1000 begin at 5am

At press time, organisers confirmed 58 marathoners, 682 half-marathoners and 76 teams had registered for the relay, along with 83 people who will participate in the full- or half-marathon virtually.

“We are thrilled with the numbers this year, especially because we are in the middle of a pandemic,” said Rhonda Kelly, race director. “Even though Cayman is currently not under very tight restrictions compared to other countries, we weren’t sure if people would be mentally, physically and emotionally prepared to participate after what has been a very

challenging year so far. However, I think maybe, as we count down to the end of 2020, this event is just what many people need.

“This race has always been so inspirational and at times so emotional, and I believe this year will be even more significant. We are just thrilled to be a part of the triumphs and powerful moments that a lot of our participants will experience this Sunday. We count it an honour to be a part of their stories.”

Notable stories

• Governor Martyn Roper will be lacing up with relay teammates Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, Health Services Authority CEO Lizzette Yearwood, and Robert Powell to run for Jasmine. Roper will run the last leg of the relay.

• Champion fundraiser Derek Haines will also be running the half-marathon to raise funds

for Jasmine.

• Delia Slater has been injured and out of proper training and physical activities for over four years. She has had three surgeries for an ACL tear and toe issues but the half-marathon has given her a goal to focus on, even though she says in her 50s it has not

been easy to regain fitness after such a long break.

• BOB FM morning talk show host Taylor Vaughn is returning to the start line to do her second half-marathon. She was bitten by the running bug when she completed her first one in 2019 after a very eventful year, which included losing 129 pounds. She is now down 150+ pounds total and hoping to improve on her time. Her dietician, Jessica Watterworth,

decided to join in the fun too, since she’s been helping Vaughn prepare for Sunday.

Hannah’s Heroes

A group of local friends will be putting on their running shoes to raise money for Hannah’s

Heroes, a fund of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private supporter of childhood cancer research in the world. The team has dubbed itself ‘Hannah’s Hares’.

Eugene Nolan (aka ‘Tortoise’), is running the full marathon and will attempt to beat the Hares (Nikki Callender, Sam Dawson, Kim Short and Nicola Gillespie Smith), who are running the marathon as a relay team.

This will be Nolan’s second marathon raising funds for St. Baldrick’s. He took part in the Dublin Marathon in October 2019 and has raised over $80,000 for childhood cancer research since 2013.

Following the marathon, a mini ‘Big Shave’ event is planned, where Nolan will have his head shaved and will be ‘rocking the bald’ in honour of all children suffering with cancer.

He said he hopes to get around the course in under four-anda- half-hours, beating the Hares comfortably.

The Hares have other ideas.

At press time, the team had raised $14,000 for the charity (www.stbaldricks.org/teams/

hannahshares).

Inspirational quotes

“Injury has prevented me from running this year, but the fact that we are able to host a live event pushed me to get my walking shoes out and register anyway. Wouldn’t miss it!”, said Janet Gardner.

Sacha Rodgers is running her first full marathon this year. She has raised around US$5,000 for the UK charity Breast Cancer Now, and was inspired by her mother who was diagnosed with breast cancer, but has now been in remission for almost five years.

Ava Hider, of the 345 Girls Team, said that she and her teammates are running strong again this year for their favourite relay race, and for their coach, Derek Larner.

Jenni Huys is part of Team COIK, which stands for Channelling Our Inner Kevin. “During quarantine, my husband, Kevin set a personal goal to run every day. He has stuck to his goal through injury and illness, no matter the weather or lockdown conditions. He is the

inspiration for this relay team.”

“I have not missed a year running in the CI Marathon since my mother passed away from having cancer on 29 April 2011,” said Tara Thompson. “I was hoping and praying [it] would happen this year, and it seems my guardian angel mother has answered my prayers. See everyone ‘on da road’!”

“All my life I’ve been overweight, feeling depressed all the time. Two years ago, I decided that it was time to take control of my health and so I did,” said Xiomara Moore. “I have lost 40 pounds so far. My dream is to run, walk or crawl but finish the half-marathon no matter what. One of my best friends passed away in May due to COVID-19 and it made me realise that life is too short. Tomorrow is not promised.”

“Whilst eating a plate of fried food my friend informed me that she was running the half and I decided it was probably best, on account of all the fried pickles I eat,” said Evelyn Denton.

Stephen Tanugraha started running three years ago and said it has changed his life: “Running taught me to become a disciplined, persistent, humble and grateful human being. This will be my third half and I am looking forward to breaking my personal record.”

Danny Fitzgerald ran a half marathon for charity while in quarantine at the Holiday Inn and said he is ready to run outside this time.

“I started my journey of running to get healthy and to lose weight. It has since become a way of life and something I love to do,” said Carol McKenzie. “I train with amazing people, have raised funds for Jasmine Cayman and run for and in memory of my sister.”

Final preparations

Packet pickup will take place Saturday, 5 Dec. from 9am-3pm at the Westin.

Besides collecting their race packets, this will be an opportunity for runners to make sure they are properly prepared for the next day.

Health City will be conducting information sessions throughout the morning about how to prevent injuries and being smart about nutrition.

Race coordinator Rhonda Kelly will also be putting on a presentation on what to expect on race day. She’ll also be on hand to answer questions.

Late registration can only be done in the Westin’s Galleon Ballroom on Saturday from 9am-3pm.