Boys U-11 division
Dru Myles scored in the 43rd minute to break a 1-1 score and deliver Sir John A. Cumber Primary a 2-1 win over George Town Primary Saturday in CUC Primary Football League Boys Under-11 league play.
George Town’s Chico Boothe opened scoring in the sixth minute when deflected a shot to the back of the net to give George Town Primary a 1-0 lead. Twelve minutes later, however, the West Bay squad levelled the score after George Town scored an own goal from a set piece. That’s how it stayed until Myles’ second-half score, delivering Sir John A. Cumber to the win.
St. Ignatius, Cayman Prep 11B, Prospect Primary, Cayman Prep 11A and Triple C also won on the day.
U-11 BOYS RESULTS
Group A
George Town 1-2 Sir John A. Cumber
CIS 11White 1-5 St. Ignatius
Savannah 1-2 Cayman Prep 11B
Group B
CIS 11Blue 3-5 Prospect
NorthEast 0-4 Cayman Prep 11A
Triple C 2-1 Bodden Town
Red Bay 1-1 Cayman Brac
Boys U-9 division
George Town’s Chico Boothe broke free to net the winner in the 11th minute to lead George Town Primary to a 1-0 win over host Sir John A. Cumber Primary School in CUC Primary Football League Under-9 Group A play.
In other U-9 action, St. Ignatius shut out CIS 9White, 4-0, and Savannah Primary drew with Cayman Prep 9B, 1-1. In U-9 Group B play, CIS 9Blue was a 3-0 winner over Prospect while Cayman Prep 9A blanked NorthEast Schools, 4-0. Triple C was a 3-0 winner over Bodden Town Primary by way of forfeit and South Sound topped Red Bay, 4-0.
U-9 BOYS RESULTS
Group A
George Town 1-0 Sir John A. Cumber
CIS 9White 0-4 St. Ignatius
Savannah 1-1 Cayman Prep 9B
Group B
CIS 9Blue 3-0 Prospect
NorthEast 0-4 Cayman Prep 9A
Triple C 3-0 Bodden Town (FFT)
Red Bay 0-4 South Sound
Girls Primary Football League
Sir John A. Cumber was significantly outnumbered by George Town Primary but held on for a 0-0 draw Saturday in CUC Girls Primary Football League play. Central Defender Destiny Brandon and keeper Delora Johnson stared for the home squad, according to a league press release.
GPFL RESULTS
George Town 0-0 Sir John A. Cumber
Savannah Primary 2-1 Cayman Prep Red
Triple C 0-2 St. Ignatius
Prospect 0-4 CIS
Bodden Town 0-3 Cayman Prep Blue
The 2019 CUC PFL and GPFL regular season continues Saturday, 19 Oct. with matches at the Annex, St. Ignatius, Dart Field, Bodden Town Primary, Prospect Primary and the West Bay Town Hall Field.