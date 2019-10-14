Boys U-11 division

Dru Myles scored in the 43rd minute to break a 1-1 score and deliver Sir John A. Cumber Primary a 2-1 win over George Town Primary Saturday in CUC Primary Football League Boys Under-11 league play.

George Town’s Chico Boothe opened scoring in the sixth minute when deflected a shot to the back of the net to give George Town Primary a 1-0 lead. Twelve minutes later, however, the West Bay squad levelled the score after George Town scored an own goal from a set piece. That’s how it stayed until Myles’ second-half score, delivering Sir John A. Cumber to the win.

St. Ignatius, Cayman Prep 11B, Prospect Primary, Cayman Prep 11A and Triple C also won on the day.

U-11 BOYS RESULTS

Group A

George Town 1-2 Sir John A. Cumber

CIS 11White 1-5 St. Ignatius

Savannah 1-2 Cayman Prep 11B

Group B

CIS 11Blue 3-5 Prospect

NorthEast 0-4 Cayman Prep 11A

Triple C 2-1 Bodden Town

Red Bay 1-1 Cayman Brac

Boys U-9 division

George Town’s Chico Boothe broke free to net the winner in the 11th minute to lead George Town Primary to a 1-0 win over host Sir John A. Cumber Primary School in CUC Primary Football League Under-9 Group A play.

In other U-9 action, St. Ignatius shut out CIS 9White, 4-0, and Savannah Primary drew with Cayman Prep 9B, 1-1. In U-9 Group B play, CIS 9Blue was a 3-0 winner over Prospect while Cayman Prep 9A blanked NorthEast Schools, 4-0. Triple C was a 3-0 winner over Bodden Town Primary by way of forfeit and South Sound topped Red Bay, 4-0.

U-9 BOYS RESULTS

Group A

George Town 1-0 Sir John A. Cumber

CIS 9White 0-4 St. Ignatius

Savannah 1-1 Cayman Prep 9B

Group B

CIS 9Blue 3-0 Prospect

NorthEast 0-4 Cayman Prep 9A

Triple C 3-0 Bodden Town (FFT)

Red Bay 0-4 South Sound

Girls Primary Football League

Sir John A. Cumber was significantly outnumbered by George Town Primary but held on for a 0-0 draw Saturday in CUC Girls Primary Football League play. Central Defender Destiny Brandon and keeper Delora Johnson stared for the home squad, according to a league press release.

GPFL RESULTS

George Town 0-0 Sir John A. Cumber

Savannah Primary 2-1 Cayman Prep Red

Triple C 0-2 St. Ignatius

Prospect 0-4 CIS

Bodden Town 0-3 Cayman Prep Blue

The 2019 CUC PFL and GPFL regular season continues Saturday, 19 Oct. with matches at the Annex, St. Ignatius, Dart Field, Bodden Town Primary, Prospect Primary and the West Bay Town Hall Field.