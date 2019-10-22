The mid-term school break played havoc with the CUC Primary Football League and the Girls’ Primary School Football League schedule last week, but some key games were played on Saturday.

Bodden Town Primary ventured to Dart Field in Camana Bay to take on Cayman International School (CIS) Blue in a Boys’ Under 9 game. Bodden Town Primary could only field seven players, and a full-strength CIS squad earned a 4-0 respect rule victory by the end of the first half.

Zack Griffin scored twice, and Lucas Foster and Ben Lyne both added goals for CIS.

CIS and Bodden Town also met in a Girls’ Under 11 game. CIS captain Mina Madden scored in the third minute, and Marley Rando scored again in the 17th minute to give the home team an early edge. Jada Dixon-Lam scored later for Bodden Town, but CIS was able to earn a 2-1 victory.

In the final game played between the two sides, CIS Blue’s Under 11 boys earned a 4-0 respect rule victory over Bodden Town Primary.

In a PFL Group B Under 9 game, NorthEast Schools and South Sound Schools played to a 1-1 draw.

There were also a number of PFL Group A games played over the weekend.

Cayman International White lost to Savannah Primary 4-0 in an Under 9 game decided by the respect rule. Sir John A. Cumber earned 4-0 respect rule win over Truth for Youth in an Under 11 game.

St. Ignatius Catholic Under 11 took a 4-0 respect rule win over Wesleyan Christian, and George Town Primary earned a 4-2 victory over Cayman Prep 11B in an Under 11 game.

In the girls’ primary league, Cayman Prep Blue gained a 4-2 win over Cayman Prep Red, and Savannah Primary took a 2-0 win over George Town Primary.

The PFL and GPFL will resume their seasons on 2 Nov. with games at the Annex, Academy Field, Dart Field, St. Ignatius, Prospect Primary, Ronald Forbes Field and the West Bay Town Hall Field.