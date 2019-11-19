The regular season wrapped up over the weekend in the CUC Primary Football League, but there are still a few makeup games left to be played. The boys’ Under 9 and Under 11 Champions Cup and Consolation Cup playoffs will kick off on Saturday at the Annex.

St. Ignatius Catholic finished undefeated in both the Under 9 and Under 11 leagues and will be the top team from Group A that passes into the Champions Cup playoffs. St. Ignatius defeated Cayman Prep B 4-1 in an Under 9 game Saturday and also defeated Cayman Prep B 3-0 in an Under 11 game.

There are a few rescheduled games to be played on Wednesday, and the second, third and fourth playoff spots in Group A Under 11 will be decided. Sir John A. Cumber, Savannah Primary, George Town Primary and Cayman Prep 11B are the teams left vying for those playoff berths.

Savannah Primary beat George Town Primary 2-0 in Under 9 action on Saturday, and it earned a 4-0 respect rule win over George Town in the Under 11 division. In other Under 11 action, Sir John A. Cumber defeated Wesleyan Christian 2-0 and Cayman International White lost to Truth for Youth 2-1.

Cayman International Blue secured the top spot in the Under 9 Group B division with an unbeaten regular season. Cayman International beat NorthEast Schools by a 4-0 respect rule score on Saturday. Cayman Prep beat Bodden Town Primary 3-0 and will be the second seed in the Under 9 division.

South Sound Schools defeated Prospect Primary 3-0 and will be third in the Group B standings, and Triple C School clinched fourth place by a 4-0 respect rule win over Red Bay Primary.

Cayman Prep secured the top spot in Group B’s Under 11 division with a 4-0 respect rule win over Bodden Town Primary. Prospect Primary will be the second seed after defeating Cayman Brac by a 4-0 respect rule score. Cayman International Blue beat NorthEast Schools by a 4-0 respect rule and will be the third seed, and Triple C finished fourth after defeating Red Bay Primary by a 3-1 score.

In the Girls’ Primary Football League, Cayman Prep Blue finished the regular season undefeated after earning a 2-1 win over St. Ignatius on Saturday. Cayman International School took second in the standings and also completed an unbeaten regular season by beating Savannah Primary 3-0.

Triple C defeated Sir John A. Cumber and Bodden Town defeated Cayman Prep Red on Saturday. St. Ignatius took third place in the standings and Savannah Primary finished fourth.

The girls’ league playoffs will be a round-robin tournament and each school will play one another once. The final two rounds will be played at the Annex on 30 Nov. and 7 Dec.

The 2019 CUC PFL Champions and Consolation Cup playoffs begin 23 Nov. with the quarterfinals. The semifinals will be played 30 Nov. and the finals and third-place games are set for 7 Dec.

All playoff games are at the Annex Field.