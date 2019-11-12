The kids kept playing even while Cayman was besieged by pirates.

The sixth round of the CUC Primary Football League and Girls Primary School Football League was played on Saturday, and a host of exciting games took place for kids of all ages.

Triple C travelled to Dart Field to take on Cayman International School B in Under 9 boys and Under 11 boys’ and girls’ games on Saturday. In Under 11 boys, CIS B outlasted Triple C by a 4-3 score, with CIS student Ben Lyne delivering two goals to put his team ahead 3-2 and then 4-3.

Tudor Olar scored for Triple C, and Oscar Dragten notched two goals for the road team.

CIS B also came out on top in the Under 9 boys’ game by a 4-0 margin against Triple C. Lyne played in this game, too, and he delivered a pair of goals for the home team. Lennox Turnham-Wheatley and Jayden Ashdown also delivered goals for CIS B in the Under 9 victory over Triple C.

CIS B got the sweep over Triple C by lodging a 2-1 victory in the girls’ Under 11 game. Kaija Danter and Reese Bateson scored for CIS, and Alyssa Eccles got the only goal for Triple C.

In other Group B boys’ action, NorthEast Schools took a 3-0 win over Bodden Town Primary in an Under 9 game. Bodden Town earned revenge over NorthEast Schools with a 1-0 win in Under 11 action.

Cayman Prep 9A beat South Sound Schools by a 4-0 score and Cayman Prep 11 A beat Cayman Brac 4-0. Prospect Primary earned a 2-0 win over Red Bay Primary in U9 action and a 5-1 victory over Red Bay in an Under 11 game.

There was also a lot of action in the girls’ league.

St. Ignatius Catholic took a 3-1 win over Sir John A. Cumber Primary in a U9 game and a 4-0 win over the same school in an U11 matchup. Cayman International White beat Wesleyan Christian 4-1 in an U11 game and Savannah Primary beat Truth For Youth 5-1 in a U11 game decided by the respect rule.

Prospect Primary beat Sir John A. Cumber 3-0 in a U11 game, and St. Ignatius Catholic bested Cayman Prep Red by a 4-0 respect rule score in the same age group. George Town Primary lost to Bodden Town 3-0 in U11 action, and Cayman Prep Blue took a 2-1 victory over Savannah Primary.

The PFL regular season will conclude on Saturday, and the playoffs will begin on 23 Nov.