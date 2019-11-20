Business in brief

Walkers admits new Caymanian attorney

New attorney Zoë Nolan has completed her legal training with Walkers and was called to the Cayman Islands Bar on 13 Nov. The application was moved by Walkers’ Partner Colette Wilkins before Justice Ian Kawaley at the Grand Court.

Nolan grew up in Cayman and was a recipient of the 2013 Walkers Legal Scholarship. In 2016, she completed her undergraduate degree in Law and Sociology at the University of Cardiff in the U.K. and then completed her LPC LLM in Law and Business at the University of Law (Moorgate) a year later.

During her time as a student, Nolan participated in three legal internships with Walkers, starting in 2014, and was then articled to Rob Jackson, a partner in Walkers’ Finance and Corporate Group, in 2018.

In addition, she received a scholarship from South Square Chambers and the Recovery and Insolvency Specialists Association, which provided her the opportunity to complete the South Square Chambers pupillage in London between May and August 2019.

Nolan will take a place in Walkers’ Insolvency & Dispute Resolution Group as an associate.

Employment lawyer joins HSM

Kathryn Rowe has joined HSM where she will focus on employment related matters. With over 17 years of legal experience, Rowe has a wide range of experience in litigation, employment, immigration, data protection and regulatory matters.

She has handled contentious and non-contentious employment work, representing and advising both public and private sector employers and employees.

Rowe was appointed as chairperson of the Labour Tribunal in 2015 and still holds this position.

Gray to join SRS as managing director

Stephen Gray is set to join Strategic Risk Solutions in early 2020 as managing director, based in Cayman.

Gray was formerly at Willis Towers Watson Management (Cayman), where he was managing director and executive vice president. He was at Willis for 28 years and has 22 years’ experience in the Cayman captive insurance market.

He is also a former treasurer of the Insurance Managers Association of Cayman (IMAC), and a member of the association’s executive committee.